Rosemond Kudjoe owns no land in Baatsona - Office of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse

Dawud Agyeman is alleged to have stationed several land guards on the said land

Source: Michael Osei, Contributor

The Administrator at the Office of the Gborbo Wulomo, Mr. Napoleon Stanley-Teye has categorically stated that Rosemond Cudjoe's claim of ownership of a parcel of land at Bastsona is false.

According to the Administrator, a preliminary investigation conducted by the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse, about the said land has proved that the parcel of land Dawud Agyeman claimed to be for Rosemond Cudjoe which land he claimed he has been tasked to guard, is not for her.



"Somewhere early last year, we had information that Dawud had mounted some land guard on a land belonging to the Nee Whang family of Nungua", he revealed.



According to him, the said Dawud Agyeman who claimed to be a National Security operative and was asked by National Security to claim that land for a lady that the land does not belong to", the Administrator said.



He added that as a security coordinator, he was task by the Gborbu Wulomo to follow the case at the National Security Headquarters to ascertain the truth of Dawud's claim. He said he met the Head of Operations at the National Security in the presence of this Dawud, and representatives of Amasa Nee Whang family where they got to know that the gentleman in question has nothing at the location and the National Security has not sanctioned his actions at Baatsonaa.



He was therefore warned by the head of operation at the National Security not to use the National Security's to advance his parochial interest.

He disclosed that the said Dawud Agyeman was directed to present all documents he has on the land to the Overlord of the Ga Adangbe to verify if he truly is the owner of the land.



The Administrator further said Dawud Agyeman could not produce any such documents but rather positioned more landguards on the land preventing the rightful owners from accessing their land. He said the matter was reported at the Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service and the land guards were arrested with guns, matches and other weapons, and they were put before court but they refused to report at the court.



The Administrator further indicated that his interaction with the Operations Commander at the National Security Headquarters revealed further that the National Security has not tasked the said Dawud Agyeman to man personnel at various points of the land in a bid to refrain others from trespassing the land to enable him claim the land for the said Rosemond Cudjoe.



"Being a security coordinator, I was sent to the National Security Headquarters to enquire if he, Dawud Agyeman had indeed been assigned to guard the said parcel of land with land guards.



He noted that when Dawud Agyeman was summoned by his superior, it came to light that he has not been authorized by the Service to guard any land in Baatsonaa.

"He was further warned not to use the National Security as a cover up in attempt to force people's hand in his favour.



"The Head of Operation after issuing the stern warning, ordered him to go to the Gborbo Wulomo over the ownership of the land.



But it was evident that they do not have any document to prove the ownership of the land when he met with the Gborbo Wulomo Shitse.""



He said the Gborbu Wulomo therefore petitioned the National Security, the Gt Accra Regional Minister, the Ministry of Interior, The National and Regional Police Commands over the conduct of this Dawud Agyemang.



Mr. Napoleon Stanley-Teye said he was hurkled by land guards stationed on the land by Dawud when he was instructed by the Gborbu Wulomo to visit the site and familiarize himself with situations on ground.

"After their assault, this Dawud guy called on phone requesting we meet at a location he pointed to but because there were reports on Joy FM that he has once been arrested for wielding gun without licenses.



"For that reason, I was careful not to meet him because I have no gun with me.



Mr. Teye noted that he requested to meet him at the office of the Gborbo Wulomo, Police Headquarters or the court."



He is therefore calling on the Police to act on the petition by the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse.