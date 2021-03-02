Rotary Club constructs toilet facility for Dodowa Presby

Rotary Club of Accra has constructed an 8-seater toilet facility for the school

The Rotary Club of Accra, Ring Road Central has constructed an eight-seater biofil toilet facility for the Dodowa Presby Basic School.

The Rotarian President Roma Puni who handed over the facility expressed Rotary’s satisfaction to provide such purposeful facility for the school especially in the times when sanitation and hygiene was extremely important.



She emphasized the need for the facility to be maintained properly by both the pupils and the school authority.



Ms Puni said, "We strongly believe that this facility will serve the entire school well, enhance education and general wellbeing of the pupils."



Mrs Elizabeth Awoonor-Williams, a Director for Education at Dodowa was pleased with the determination and efforts to provide water and sanitation project in the area and in the school in particular.

With the assistance of the Director of Education, Rotary club of Accra–Ring Road Central handed the eight-seater biofil Toilet Facility to the school authorities at Dodowa Presby Basic School.



Rotary International in partnership with the USAID seeks for positive change through the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives in Ghana through the implementation of the 5-year RI-USAID Water & Sanitation Project.



This is a unique public-private partnership in which Rotary volunteers work with USAID and governmental agencies as monitors, facilitators, mentors, advocates and also as instructors in communities, schools and clinics.



The overall goal of the project is to accelerate sustainable improvement in water and sanitation access and improve hygiene behaviours in some targeted communities in 14 districts in seven regions– Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Oti, Central, Northern and Savannah.