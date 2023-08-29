Rotary Club of Accra Legon, Partners in Service embark on book donation, mental health screening and tree planting projects

Donation made to some basic schools by Rotary Club and its partners

The Rotary Club of Accra-Legon, in collaboration with Partners in Service on August 24 and 25, 2023, organized a mentoring, book donation, mental health screening, education, and tree-planting program at the Akplaku M/A Cluster of Schools.

The first day of the program saw Rotarians, corporate counselors, entrepreneurs, and seasoned professionals guiding the 450 students on future career prospects and options.



They also offered advice on identifying their talents, pursuing academic paths, and overcoming the fear of failure to uncover hidden talents.



The clubs donated 300 books to the library serving the three schools within the cluster to promote reading and research habits among the students. The Rotary Club of Accra East, a service partner, handled the mental health clinic for the teachers at the school.



The teachers received a lecture on various mental health issues and how to recognize them, particularly in children. They also had individual sessions with psychiatrists from the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital.



Rotarian Delasie Dogbey, the Service Projects Director of the Rotary Club of Accra-Legon, stressed the importance of prioritizing mental health for educators.

Teachers often face mental health issues that, if left unaddressed, can negatively impact the quality of education. By addressing their mental health needs, teachers can create a positive learning environment for their students.



The teachers expressed gratitude for the mental health screening and education, as it provided them with a safe space to express themselves without fear of judgment.



Rotarian President, Jaden Cyril Sena Adjei, the president of the Rotary Club of Accra-Legon, stated that the mentorship program is a regular event on the club's calendar as they have adopted the Akplaku Cluster of Schools and committed to supporting them with mentorship and career guidance.



Rotarian Adjei mentioned that they expanded their network by partnering with other Rotary clubs, the Lions Club, and Rotaract clubs. Social media mentors and influencers were also enlisted to positively guide the students. The program specifically targeted junior high school students, including recent Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.



The president of the Accra Gye Nyame Lions Club emphasized the significance of optimism for young people and expressed satisfaction in positively influencing over a thousand young individuals by providing materials. These activities are part of their ongoing projects aimed at assisting designated groups and communities.

Serge Sourou Oga of the Rotary Club of Accra East commended the organizers for



including mental health professionals in the program, highlighting the often neglected need for mental health services in outreach programs.



Paul Otabil, the Headmaster of Akplaku M/A Basic School and Deputy Director of the Ghana Education Service in the Bortianor Circuit acknowledged the positive impact of the Rotary Club's intervention, particularly in the areas of information and communication technology (ICT) and reading.



He emphasized how the mentoring session will help students make informed decisions about their future education. Otabil advocated for the expansion of



such programs to enhance students' mentality and productivity.

On the second day, the Rotary Club of Accra Legon and Partners in Service planted 700 trees across seven schools in the Bortianor Circuit, aiming to develop and enhance the environment.



Rotarian Togbuiga Delasie, the Director of Projects Service, mentioned that the tree planting project was part of the District Governor's Greens Ghana Project for Rotary District 9104.



The Rotary Club of Accra-Legon and Partners in Service: Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City, Rotary Club of Accra Speakmasters, Rotary Club of Accra-East, Rotary Club of Accra-North, Rotary Club of Ho, Rotary Club of Accra-Ridge, Rotary Club of Accra-Achimota, Rotaract Club of Adentan, Rotaract Club of the University of Ghana, Rotaract Club of Weija, Rotaract Club of Adenta Central, Accra Gye Nyame Lions Club, and Accra Gye Nyame Leos Club, will continue to monitor the progress of these initiatives to ensure sustainability and accountability.



