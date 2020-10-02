Rotary Club of Kumasi-East provides potable water for the people of Adwumam

The priority of Rotary International is to assist and bring relief to community members

Rotary Club of Kumasi-East has completed and handed over a mechanized borehole to the people of Adwumam in the Kwabre-East Municipality of Ashanti.

The 9,000-liter capacity borehole which is expected to serve about 2,000 community members was financed by the Rotary Club of Copenhagen, Denmark at the cost of GHc 40,000.00.



Mr. George Fuseini, President of Rotary Club of Kumasi-East, indicated that the construction of the project was driven by the needs assessment of the people in the area, adding that the priority of Rotary International was to assist and bring relief to community members.



He commended one of its members, Mr. Anthony Osei Poku, who hailed from the Kwabre-East Municipality, for drawing the Club’s attention to the urgent need of potable drinking water by the people in the area.

Mr Fuseini advised the community members to manage the project well and safeguard it for a longer lifespan.



Nana Kumi Nwona, Adwumam Dikro, commended the Club for the project, explaining that water was lifesaving, and the gesture would go a long way to avoid the spread of water-borne diseases in the area.



He used the occasion to appeal to the Club to continue supporting the community to build modern places of convenience.