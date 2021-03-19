Rotary Club of Kumasi builds classroom block of Sawua community

File photo

Rotary Club of Kumasi in partnership with Microfinance Empowerment Foundation in Florida, USA has cut the sod to construct a six-unit classroom block for the Sawua basic school in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

The $120,000.00 project which is expected to be completed in six months will have other ancillary facilities such as a library stock with books, micro-flush toilets, computer laboratory, solar panel, and furniture.



It is expected to improve access to quality education and prevent the school children in the community from walking several Kilometres to access basic education.



Residents in the predominantly farming community, who could not hide their joy during the sod-cutting ceremony, said the intervention from the Kumasi Rotary Club and its partners had come as a huge relief to them.



Mr Thomas Ofori Appiah, who represented the Odikro of the community, said lack of classroom blocks had for several years forced children in the community to walk for about five Kilometres to attend school at the neighbouring Asakraka community.



While praising the Rotary Club of Kumasi for the gesture, Mr. Appiah appealed to the government to come to the aid of the community by providing them with basic social amenities to improve their living conditions.



He said the community currently did not have a decent toilet facility, no potable drinking water, no electricity, and other basic social amenities.

Mr Agali J. Peter, assembly member for the area who played an instrumental role to get the project for the community said he had exhausted all avenues to ensure that the community got its fair share of the national cake.



He said the intervention by the Rotary Club of Kumasi would encourage more children to access quality basic education in the community.



Mr Agali promised to lead the charge to protect and maintain the facility once completed to enable it to stand the test of time.



Dr Emmanuel Obeng, President of Kumasi Rotary Club said the project formed part of the core values of the club, which was to promote education and enhance literacy in rural communities.



He praised its partners, the Microfinance Empowerment Foundation in the United States of America (USA) for the support which had helped to realize the dream of providing a conducive environment for the children to obtain an education.



Dr Obeng appealed to the people of the area to prioritize the education of their children and work to ensure that the project met its intended purpose when completed.