Rotary Club of Tema donates to hopeful vessels charity

The food items worth GHC8,000

Source: Elliot Awuku, Contributor

The Rotary Club of Tema on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, donated food items worth GhC 8,000, used clothing worth Ghs 3,000 and a cash amount of Ghs 5,000 to Hopeful Vessels Charity. The items include 5 cartons of carnation milk, 5 boxes of key soap, 4 boxes of Tasty Tom tomato paste, 5 boxes of Nestle Milo, 1 bag of sugar;

1 box of Frytol cooking oil, 21 packs of soft drinks, 3 bags of rice, 1 bag of sugar, and 3 bags of second-hand clothing to the parents and caregivers of the children at Hopeful Vessels impacted by mental and physical infirmities like Autism, Asperger syndrome, Down Syndrome, Dyslexia and Cerebral Palsy as part of the Club’s charity to needy children at Christmas at the Reverend Allotey Pappoe’s Memorial Methodist Church, Accra New Town.



The Rotary Club of Tema is part of Rotary International, a service organization that is made up of professionals and business leaders, committed to providing humanitarian projects in needy and deprived communities and promoting world peace and understanding. Rotary is a global network of about 1.4 million leaders, neighbors, friends and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.



The Very Reverend Samson Laryea Adjei who is in charge of the facility, in his opening address, thanked the Rotary Club of Tema for the kind gesture.



In a speech by the President of the club, Rotarian Robert Adu Adomako, he mentioned that the purpose of the donation is to assist both the charity and the parents reduce and lighten their burdens on them in these difficult times and put a smile on their faces this Christmas season.

The Co-founder, Mrs. Ella Oyortey based in the United Kingdom spoke to the parents via zoom and encouraged them to be strong in the upbringing of their children. She also expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the Rotary Club of Tema for the wonderful gesture of love and kindness.



Some parents who spoke on behalf of the other parents expressed their appreciation to the Club for coming to their aid in their time of need.



The Immediate Past President of the Club, Rotarian Christiana Adams and some members of the club commended the parents for their efforts and encouraged them to continue the good work they are doing.



The items were handed over to the parents by the President of the Club, Rotarian Robert Adu Adomako who hoped the items and money will cater to some of their needs.