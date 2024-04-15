Rotary International confers prestigious Paul Harris Fellow's medal on IGP Dampare

Dr. Akuffo Dampare with Sam Okudzeto at the District 9104 Official District Conference

Rotary International has conferred its most prestigious fellow’s medal on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The prestigious Paul Harris Fellow's medal was conferred on the IGP during the Rotary International District 9104 Official District Conference in Kumasi, which was attended by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



This recognition celebrates Dr. Akuffo Dampare's exceptional leadership in maintaining peace and security throughout the country since assuming the role of Inspector-General of Police.



In a keynote address titled "Creating Hope During the 2024 Elections and Beyond: Activities of the Ghana Police Service,” the IGP shared with the audience various initiatives he and the current police leadership have taken to build hope and confidence among the public.



He cited among other initiatives, increased police visibility, scaled-up intelligence gathering, and the Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative as some of the ways the police have adopted to build hope among the citizenry.

He also urged the public to help build hope among personnel of the police by encouraging them when they do right and constructively criticizing them when they are in the wrong.



“The actions of the Police, creators of hope, will endure only when we are motivated. First, we can be motivating ourselves by our inner God-feeling that irrespective of what anyone says or does we will continue giving hope, then encouragement of the recipient of the hope, the Public, who are the beneficiaries of that hope will also create hope for the people giving the hope. So the actions of the creators and recipients of hope reinforce each other in the hope process,” the IGP illustrated.



The Paul Harris Fellow's award, considered the highest form of recognition by Rotary Clubs, acknowledges individuals, whether Rotarians or members of the community, who have made remarkable contributions to society, notable recipients include former US President Jimmy Carter.