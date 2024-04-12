Rousing welcome for Rachel Appoh as she storms Gomoa Central to campaign for Mahama and Kwame Deen

Rachel Appoh received a rousing welcome to the Gomoa Central Constituency

It was a rousing welcome for the former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Rachel Appoh, when she stormed the constituency on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to kick off campaign activities for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama and the party's parliamentary candidate, Kwame Deen Yawson.

Amid brass band music, chants and appellations, Rachel Appoh toured various communities in the constituency to announce her return from studying abroad and help propagate the NDC's message for the 2024 elections.



She visited Gomoa Abasa, Gomoa Lome, Gomoa Dahom, Gomoa Mpota, and Gomoa Aboso.



During one of her stops in one of the communities, the chiefs and elders held a durbar to officially welcome back their beloved, who had been away for months and encountered some challenges that prevented her from contesting the party's parliamentary primaries.



At every stop, Rachel Appoh, in the company of some constituency executives and team members, touted John Dramani Mahama as the man with the competence and knowledge to rescue Ghana from the current economic abyss.



She forcefully and with utter conviction appealed to the constituents to turn out in their numbers on December 7 and vote massively for John Mahama and Kwame Deen Yawson, the party's parliamentary candidate for the area.

"I will appeal to the chiefs and elders of this town to do for John Dramani Mahama and our very own Kwame Deen Yawson, what you did for me. I appreciate your support, and I believe you will do the same for NDC in the December 7 elections", she said.







She also met executives and members of the NDC in the constituency, during which time she emphasized the importance of peace and unity in their bid to regain the Gomoa Central seat.



Rachel Appoh noted that despite some unfortunate comments and machinations against her, she has decided to join forces with the parliamentary candidate to campaign and wrestle back the seat for the NDC.



She believes that such magnanimity and forgiving spirit must permeate through the NDC in the constituency if the party is to achieve success in the December polls.

In an earlier interview on Peace FM, Rachel Appoh expressed confidence in John Mahama's ability to help the country recover its economic fortunes.



Rachel Appoh noted that the country's fortunes have been gravely decimated under the Akufo-Addo administration, requiring urgent attention.



"It has become necessary for us to rescue the country from the bad governance of Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia. The NDC is going to win power from the NPP and return Ghana to the path of development.



"If all governments destroyed the country like the NPP, no one would be proud to call himself a Ghanaian. Ghanaians voted for the NPP to develop the country but they have been a big disappointment. The Mahama government was better than the NPP, and we are coming back to rescue the country. Had the NPP continued the good projects started by the Mahama government, we would be doing well as a country," she said.