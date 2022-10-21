Rt. Rev. Dodd inducted as 5th Bishop for Tarkwa Diocese

Rt. Rev. Dr Samuel Dua Dodd (left) being introduced to the congregation by Most. Rev. Dr Paul Kwabe

The Methodist Church Ghana has inducted the Rt. Rev. Dr Samuel Dua Dodd as the fifth Bishop of the Tarkwa Diocese at Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

Rt. Rev. Dr Dodd is the last child of the late Very Rev. Nathaniel Dua Dodd from Manse.



Rt. Rev. Dr Dodd popularly called Yaw had been involved in the work of God, especially in the areas of organising and leading revival and renewal programmes, Church Planting, Preaching, Teaching, soul saving activities, singing.



The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo thanked God for his continuous “provision of leaders of God to lead His people.”



He said the new bishop was coming in at a time when leadership was most needed in every corner of the Ghanaian society, and as a shepherd of God he was expected to stand in and bring in the will of God so that the flock lived according to the will of God.



“Rt. Rev. Dr Dodd is not here for only the Methodists alone or Tarkwa people but also as a leader chosen by God to shepherd the entire region and wherever he finds himself and therefore should not discriminate but spread the good news to all corners,” the Methodist Presiding Bishop said.

Most Rev. Dr Boafo said our economy and environment were being destroyed especially in Tarkwa by the mining activities, and urged him to stand and speak against the destruction as a man of God.



He urged the new bishop to sit with all the relevant authorities like the political leaders, traditional authorities and all opinion leaders to impress on them that the exercise was doing a disservice to mother Ghana and to educate the ministers of God to preach against the activities of illegal mining also called galamsey in order to restore the water bodies and land.



The Presiding Bishop said the Methodist church Ghana stood for transformation of society and looking into the future the church would not deviate from that transformation.



He said Christianity must impact on all types of the Ghanaian life and society because today many charlatans calling themselves men or women of God but in actual fact,” they are there to defraud people.”