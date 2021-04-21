Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y Mante chairs Christian Council of Ghana

Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante is the new chairman of CCG

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has elected Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante as its Chairman.

Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y Mante, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, was elected Chairman at the Council’s 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place at the Rev. Peter Kwei Dagadu Memorial Methodist Church in Osu on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.



A statement signed by Reverend George Larbie, Public Relations Officer, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and copied the Ghana News Agency, said Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y Mante’s election followed the successful end of term of Most Rev. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church Ghana.



The statement said Rt. Rev Prof. J.O.Y Mante holds an MA, MPhil and PhD in Systematic Theology and Philosophy of Religion from Claremont Graduate University, California in the USA.



“He has served on many committees and boards in Ghana and abroad over the past 20 years including World Alliance of Reformed Churches in Geneva, Switzerland. He was one time the President of the Trinity Theological Serminary, Legon Accra,” the statement said.



It said Rt. Rev Prof. J.O.Y Mante served as the chairman of the “Eminent Persons Group” set up by the Christian Council of Ghana to ensure credible, peaceful, free and just election 2020.

The statement said the Council was very grateful to Most Rev Paul Boafo for his enormous contributions to the work of the Council during his tenure as the Chairman, and asked for God’s blessings on him.



“The Council congratulates Rt. Rev Prof. J.O.Y Mante on his election and asks the good Lord to grant him the needed grace and wisdom to lead the Council,” it said.



In his acceptance speech, he thanked the Council for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work hard to move the biggest Ecumenical group in Ghana forward.



He has been a Minister of the Gospel in the Presbyterian Church of Ghana since 1981 and served as the Akuapem Presbytery Chairperson from 2006 to 2011.