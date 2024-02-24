Rtd DCOP Kwesi Ofori makes NPP manifesto committee list

DCOP Samuel Kwesi Ofori (rtd)

Retired senior police officer, DCOP Samuel Kwesi Ofori, has been selected by the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to join the security sub-committee tasked with drafting the party's 2024 manifesto.

Alongside him are notable figures such as Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul, Ambrose Dery, and Henry Quartey, former and current Interior Ministers, respectively.



Dr. Bawumia has further enlisted the expertise of renowned economist Kwame Pianim to advise the economy sub-committee on his campaign manifesto.



These appointments were detailed in the comprehensive list of the 2024 manifesto committee, as confirmed by the campaign team's communications director, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

The entire manifesto committee is chaired by Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



Below is the full list:



