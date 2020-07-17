Regional News

'Runaway' Kpandai SHS final-year students return

Final year students of the Kpandai Senior High School who fled campus after a misunderstanding with their teachers are returning to the school.

Security personnel deployed to the school have also been withdrawn.



On Wednesday, July 15, a misunderstanding ensued between the students and their teachers over an alleged use of mobile phone by a student.



According to the Kpandai District Police Commander, DSP Bernard Nugan, who confirmed the news, six police officers deployed to the school sustained various degrees of injury.



He said preliminary investigations revealed that a teacher attempted to seize a mobile phone belonging to a student.



The incident did not go down well with the student and some of his friends, resulting in a heated confrontation which led to the students pelting stones at the teachers.

Police were immediately called to the school to restore order but the agitating students turned their anger on the officers and started pelting them too with the stones.



Three out of the six officers who were injured and sent to the E/P Hospital in Kpandai, were discharged after some medical examination with the remaining three admitted overnight.



Military personnel from Bimbilla were subsequently deployed to the school.



This led to many of the students fleeing the school.

