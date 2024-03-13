Running Mate For Sale: I owe Wontumi no apology, let’s meet in court - Manhyia South NPP Chairman

Chairman Tom Tom insists Chairman Wontumi is selling the running mate slot of the NPP

Manhyia South Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, popularly known as Tom Tom, has insisted that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of his party is trading the presidential running mate slot of the party for his gains.

He claimed Chairman Wontumi's politically destructive development must be checked before it breaks the party’s front in their stronghold of Ashanti Region.



Providing details, Tom Tom said since it became open that the running mate will be chosen from the Ashanti Region, Wontumi has allegedly devised a strategy to benefit from the process.



“He [Wontumi] is trading the running mate slot. First, he did it with Education Minister, Dr Adutwum and when it failed, he shifted to Dr John Kumah until his untimely death, “ Tom Tom stated.



But Chairman Wontumi, in a statement signed by his political assistant, denied the allegations and said it is a “vile propaganda.”



His statement also threatened legal action against the Manhyia South Constituency Chairman if he failed to justify his wild allegations.



“While the public is urged to dismiss and disregard these unfounded claims as they are bereft of, and lack, substance, Mr. Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta is given Forty-Eight (48) hours to either substantiate these allegations or render an unqualified apology to Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako and the Party in the Ashanti Region. There would be no other option than to take legal action against him should he fail to do so,” a portion of Wontumi's statement read.

However, the Manhyia South Constituency Chairman has rubbished Wontumi's court threat in a counter-statement copied to peacefmonline.com.



“Having carefully read the contents of the statement, I wish to state that I owe no apology to Chairman Wontumi, and I am ready to meet him in court. Infact, I am ready to expose him more,” Tom Tom said.



Read the full statement below:



My attention has been drawn to a statement from Nana Poku Frefre, the Political Assistant to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP) Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in respect of interviews I granted to Okay FM and Sompa FM on Monday, March 11, 2024.



The statement from Opoku Frefre dated March 11, 2024 and directed at me, has the headline, “Substantiate your claims against Chairman Wontumi or apologize in 48 hours, or face legal action”.



Having carefully read the contents of the statement, I wish to state that I owe no apology to Chairman Wontumi, and I am ready to meet him in court. Infact, I am ready to expose him more.

For now, I am waiting for the so-called 48-hour ultimatum to elapse and take it from there.



Signed



Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta ( Tom Tom)



NPP Manhyia South Constituency Chairman