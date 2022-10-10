Running a country has nothing to do with spirituality or prayers – Bishop Adonteng Boateng

American-based Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, has stated that the current hardship in Ghana has much to do with management and not spirituality.

Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, the founder and leader of Divine Word Ministries stated that economic management requires competence instead.



“When it comes to running an economy in a country, it has nothing to do with spirituality; this is not about prayers. It is a group of learned people who understand economy, who understand investment, who understand the country’s currency; how to manage and control it,” he said.



He, however, alluded that the current economic hardship in Ghana cannot entirely be blamed on the government, as such is the situation in various parts of the world.



“The hardship in the country cannot be entirely blamed on the government of Ghana. America, Nigeria and the UK are all facing economic hardships. So we can only plead with the leaders of Ghana to empathise with the citizens and consider the interest of everybody. We must think about helping everybody because good name is better than riches,” he stated.



He, however, implored the leaders of the country to concern themselves with the collective interests of citizens instead of fighting for their gains and interests using public office.

“When you go to America, Martin Luther King is remembered for his bravery and intelligence and not for the number of properties or houses he acquired. Our own Yaa Asantewaa’s name has lived on. There is no house that is in her name, but her name continues to live on because she bravely fought for the interests of her people,” the bishop added.



He noted that Ghana is blessed with all the necessary resources and therefore requires committed leadership to ensure the development of its citizens.







