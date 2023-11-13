Running mate has become as cheap as beans in NPP – Beatrice Annan slams NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (left) and Beatrice Annan

Beatrice Annan, a member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has slammed the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), over his address in parliament on the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, on Monday, November 13, 2023, Anan accused NAPO of lying to Ghanaians on issues regarding the floods in parts of the country, including some parts of the Volta Region, due to the spillage.



She added that the government has done nothing concrete to support the flood victims and the minister only went to parliament to add insult to their injuries.



“It is so appalling, sometimes it is so disgusting, for want of a better expression, how the government has gone about this whole Akosombo spillage.



“Six weeks into a disaster. Six weeks into people losing their livelihoods, properties and everything, we have nothing to tell them, we have nothing to show. It is still taking people to come to their aid,” Annan, a lawyer by profession, said.



She added, “And when the energy minister had a golden opportunity to tell us what the government is doing, he nothing but lie. Why would the minister lie about giving MPs their share of whatever the government had given when no MP (had received anything)? You saw all the MPs saying that this is an insult to us, why would you come here and lie”.

She concluded her remarks by mocking NAPO’s alleged bid to become the running mate of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying “and this a person who wants to be a running mate".



She added, "ayɛ fu tisɛ gɔbɛ enti obiaa pre bi," which translates as “running has become as cheap as beans in NPP”



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, fumed at what he described as falsehoods by the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (also known as Napo), concerning the plight his and other constituencies have been experiencing since the spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority.



Making his submissions following the update given to the House by the minister, the North Tongu MP said it is further traumatising for the minister to lie about the fact that prior to the spillage of excess water from the dam, some MPs were consulted.



Daring the minister to mention even one MPs name that he is aware of who was part of those stakeholder meetings, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa angrily told the energy minister that they will not accept such falsehoods.



“We are told that before VRA officials spilled, Members of Parliament were part of the stakeholders consulted. I can speak for myself; I was never invited to any meeting. I was never consulted; I was never invited to any meeting. I challenge the minister to provide one name – one Member of Parliament who was consulted; who attended this meeting regarding this spillage in the affected areas.



“My colleagues are here. Not a single Member of Parliament; not one. Look, we have had enough. We are down, we are traumatised, we have lost everything. The last thing we will countenance are blatant falsehoods. We will not accept it,” he stated.

The MP for North Tongu, whose constituency is the hardest affected from the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, further shot down another falsehood that the VRA had presented relief items to him and other lawmakers in the affected communities.



He stressed that not even a grain of rice has been given to him, at least.



“Another falsehood is that VRA is sharing relief items and that Members of Parliament have received their share. When? Which Member of Parliament has received shares of relief items? And such a dangerous statement for our constituents to now come after us. As I speak as the Member of Parliament for North Tongu; the most affected constituency, no VRA official has given me relief items; not a grain of rice, not a bottle of oil,” he stressed.



