Running mate in the NDC is not a position you lobby for – Omane Boamah explains

Director of Elections of the NDC, Dr. Omane Boamah

The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has given a fair idea as to how a running mate is settled in the party.

According to him, the history has been that people who lobby for the position are not given the opportunity.



He says that has always been the case and will never change.

In a post shared via social media, he said, “Relatedly, let me clear my throat: The position of running mate is not secured through lobbying in the NDC.”



He continued, “2024 cannot be an exception! This history should teach us to ignore people who lobby to be running mates. They are never selected as running mates in the NDC."