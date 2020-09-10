Regional News

Rural Literacy Solutions, Little Free Library to set up little free libraries in northern Ghana

The library by Little Free Library

Community-based, Rural Literacy Solutions, a non-profit organisation in Tamale has partnered with Little Free Library to set up three little libraries in three communities of the Sagnarigu and Kumbungu district of the northern region.

Little Free Library is a non-profit organization in the USA that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighbourhood book exchanges around the world.



The libraries will strengthen children's literacy in the selected communities. Childhood literacy is the main educational role of Rural Literacy Solutions.



The partnership with Little Free Library will help provide children with high-quality reading materials and expose them to rich language experiences during their crucial preschool and elementary school years.



Reacting to the development, M. Greig Metzger, Little Free Library Executive Director, stressed how Little Free Library could have an impact in the beneficiary communities.

“We are proud to support Rural Literacy Solutions as we know that strong literacy skills are the building blocks for educational attainment, which in turn builds strong communities. Book access provided through a Little Free Library will provide some of the key resources that are necessary.”



Peter Amoabil, the Executive Director of Rural Literacy Solutions reiterated the need to champion the attainment of UN Sustainable Development Goals, precisely goal 4, which is to "Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life-long learning opportunities for all".



It is in no doubt that the Little Free Library and Rural Literacy Solutions partnership would influence the attainment of UN SDGs on quality education.

Source: Peter Amoabil, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.