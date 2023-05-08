Rush to the police if your partner threatens you - Psychologist

Clinical psychologist urges the public to report all threats to the police

The rising cases of spousal-related killings in recent times have become a growing concern.

In the face of this, clinical psychologist, Edwin Boakye-Yiadom, has advised that those experiencing threats or suspected ill-treatment from their partners must immediately report to the police to prevent fatal outcomes.



According to him, an early police intervention coupled with personal safety are proactive measures in clamping down on spousal related violence.



Speaking to Accra-based Peace FM, the phycologist urged the public to take personal security seriously.



“Many times, we take things lightly. Whether or not a person means it, if you are threatened, it is your responsibility to report. Whether or not there is an intention, it should cause you to become self-aware. It is often said that, out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks, as a result if you are threatened, it is your responsibility to respond swiftly,” he said in Twi.



In addition, the psychologist Boakye-Yiadom, added that counselling bodies such as pastors, family heads and traditional leaders should listen and act on the complaints that people make concerning their relationships.



“Some people act by reporting to their church leaders; they are often told by these people that marriages are like that, go and address it, leaving leaders who are expected to advise them throw the reported case away. So, if someone confides in you and reports a relationship related issue, because of your position, you are obliged to help the person,” he added.



Background:



There have been recent cases of men killing their partners who jilted them.

The cases of spousal-related murders have been in the news in recent times. The trend so far indicates that some partners resort to using murders as a means of getting even with these partners, some of whom, have either been accused of cheating, or suspected of doing so.



In a period of two weeks, GhanaWeb has reported on stories related to these cases in the country.



Among these were these 3 cases.



Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law:



On May 2, 2023, a man identified only as Isaac, at Nungua in Accra, was reported to have killed his wife over her insistence on proceeding with a divorce.



He is reported to have later inflicted cutlass wounds on his father-in-law too.



The man, said to be a chronic abuser by a witness to the marriage, lamented how the deceased, although she would usually leave her matrimonial home after an abuse, her husband would return to plead with her to return.



A pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church, Pastor Boafo, who was at the home of the deceased, lamented the death and the circumstances leading to it.

According to other accounts, the culprit murdered his wife and tried to commit suicide over her insistence on proceeding with a divorce.



The culprit has since been arraigned before court.



Jealous boyfriend allegedly kills girlfriend with blocks at Dunkwa Mfuom:



On May 1, 2023, GhanaWeb reported that a 27-year-old man, Dominic Mfuom, had allegedly murdered his 23-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Tetteh, after a year of dating and numerous misunderstandings.



The deceased is said to have contacted her sister for help, but by the time she [her sister] returned, she found Victoria's lifeless body lying in a pool of blood outside the house.



The suspect fled the scene and took with him items he had bought for the deceased.



An eyewitness claimed that the suspect killed Victoria because she had cheated on him and that he might have drugged or poisoned her first.



The suspect was an illegal miner who had financially supported Victoria during their relationship, reports said.

The police are currently investigating the case, and the victim's body has been deposited at the Dunkwa Hospital, undergoing examination, autopsy, and preservation.



Adum murder case involving police inspector:



On April 20, 2023, a 26-year-old woman, Maa Adwoa, was shot and killed by her police inspector boyfriend, Ahmed Twumasi, at the forecourt of Dufie Towers in Adum, Kumasi, on suspicion of cheating.



According to reports, the police had launched a manhunt for Twumasi and eventually arrested him in Sekyere.



A CCTV footage showed that Twumasi kissed his girlfriend before shooting her.



Maa Adwoa's family has since requested police protection after unknown individuals entered their area suspiciously.



It also emerged from reports that the Inspector Ahmed Twumasi is a married, senior police officer.



The police are yet to update the public on further steps they are taking regarding the case.

