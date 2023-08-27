Russia confirms death of Wagner chief Prigozhin after genetic tests

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appears in a video on Telegram which suggests he is in Africa

Russian investigators have confirmed the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the mercenary group Wagner, in a plane crash earlier this week based on results of genetic tests.

Svetlana Petrenko, spokesperson of the country’s Investigative Committee, said in a statement on Sunday that forensic testing identified all 10 bodies recovered at the site of Wednesday’s crash and the findings “conform to the manifest” of the plane.



The statement did not offer any details as to what might have caused the crash.



Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin, along with some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of the passengers and crew members on board the plane.

Prigozhin, 62, was killed two months after he mounted a mutiny against Russia’s military that President Vladimir Putin decried as “treason”.



The Russian president sent his condolences on Thursday to the families of those who died in the crash.



“He [Prigozhin] was a talented person, a talented businessman, he worked not only in our country, and achieved results, but also abroad, particularly in Africa,” Putin said.