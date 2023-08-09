S/R: Official vehicle of Fisheries Commission official snatched at gunpoint

File photo

The official vehicle of the Savannah Regional Director of the Fisheries Commission has been stolen.

The vehicle was purportedly seized at gunpoint in Tamale on Monday evening.



The event occurred in front of his house in the Northern Regional capital’s Bi-water area, putting the local population and authorities on edge.



The victim had just come home when the frightening incident occurred.

According to the information available, two armed thieves approached him with guns drawn.



The government officer had no choice but to surrender his Toyota Hilux double cabin Pickup with licence number GV 301-22.



Tamale Police have launched a manhunt for the culprits.