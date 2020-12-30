SAN Foundation donates medical logistics to Bobikuma Health Centre

The donation is to to aid in the daily running of the health facility

Source: Bernard Ralph Adams, Contributor

Support A Needy (SAN) Foundation, a not for profit organization has donated medical logistics and an undisclosed amount of money to the Agona Bobikuma Health Centre in the Central Region to aid in the daily running of the health facility.

The SAN Foundation has set the Christmas season each year, to donate to prisons, orphanages, and hospitals.



The donation also forms part of the Support A Needy Foundation's mission to support the country's health sector.



Making the presentation at a short ceremony at the premises of the health centre, the Vice President of Support A Needy, Ms. Ama Sama Bartels, said the Foundation is dedicated to supporting local health facilities.



"On behalf of Support A Needy, I present this amount of money to the Agona Bobikuma Health Centre, Psychiatrist Department, in the name of God; the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.



"And, we, the (SAN Foundation), also present these medical logistics to the general Health Centre"



Receiving the donation, Mr. Dennis Nyarko, Head of the Psychiatric Unit, commended the Support A Needy Foundation for their mind gesture and support.

"On behalf of Agona Bobikuma Health Centre, I would want to say a very big thank you for extending your benevolence. God richly bless you."



On her part Madam Doris Amoah, the Senior Midwife at the Agona Bobikuma Health Centre added: "On this outstanding gesture of donating to the Ghana Health Service, specifically to Agona Bobikuma Health Centre, may the God of replenishment abound your source of funding, so, another day you will give bountifully."



The foundation has remained committed to supporting the poor, needy and the less privilege.



For this reason, this is the second philanthropist work the Support A Needy Foundation has embarked on in this yuletide season.



On Boxing Day, thus, Saturday, December 26 2020, the foundation made donations including groceries and toiletries worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Home of Hope Orphanage in Gomoa Tarkwa.



Support A Needy this year, celebrates two years of providing livelihood support to vulnerable groups in society particularly women and children through its annual philanthropist works. The foundation also reaches out to orphanage homes, prisons, hospitals, etc, to put a smile on the faces of the children at the facilities.

