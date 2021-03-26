SDA Church Osu District presents PPE to residents of Osu

Some members SDA Church

The newly created Osu District of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church, has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to residents in and around Osu.

The presentation of the PPE is to protect the people in the communities against COVID-19.



The presentation, which included the sharing of 2500 pieces of nose masks and sanitisers, was part of activities marking this year's Global Youth Day of the Church.



The Global Youth Day is a Worldwide initiative by the SDA Church, where young people are challenged to reach out to their communities and be the sermon.

The youth are also encouraged to come out with social intervention schemes that will impact lives in a way that would be delightful to Jesus.



A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Bernard Allotey, the Communications Director at Bethel, SDA Osu Districts, said the youth educated the residents on the importance of wearing nose masks, eating well and exercising to stay healthy.



It said the youth also distributed educative materials on COVID-19 prevention.