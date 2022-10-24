SDA reprimands Bekwai Adventist Senior High School for participating in NMSQ on a Saturday

File photo

The Seven-day Advent Church in Ghana has reprimanded the Adventist Senior High School, Bekwai (SDASS) for competing in the National Maths and Science Quiz (NMSQ) on a Saturday.

According to the Church, the action of the school was a violation of its teachings and practices on the Sabbath day and will not in any way be tolerated.



It added that the action of SDASS was a desecration of the holy Sabbath day of the Church which is not meant for work but for resting.



“The attention of the Northern Ghana Union Conference has been drawn to the fact that Adventist Senior High School, Bekwai participated in the National Maths and Science Quiz on 15th October 2022. This is a gross misrepresentation of the Church by the institution. The Union disapproves and frowns at the perpetuation of such an act by the school.



“The Union has met with the leadership of the institution on the issue which has the propensity of derailing all efforts of the Church to stand by our beliefs, especially that of the Sabbath.



“Indeed, the leadership of the Church finds it difficult to understand why an institution like SDASS should smack on the Church, its philosophy and beliefs. We strongly believe that no entity of the church would involve itself in such an act in future.

“The Union regards this act of the school as a desecration of the holy Sabbath hours. We will continue to deal with the situation until its final conclusion. We want to assure all Church members that we will continue to hold on to the truth of the Bible, and also protect "Thus says the Lord”,” parts of a communique issued by the Church, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, read.



The SDA, however, urged members of the Church to forgive the school since it has through the leadership of SDA schools in Ghana rendered an apology.



Meanwhile, after an interesting semi-finals competition on their respective levels, three giants emerged for the grand finale of the National Maths and Science Quiz.



Again, it was an all-boys affair for the winners; Presbyterian Boys Senior High – Legon (PRESEC), Prempeh College and Adisadel College (ADISCO) who are slated to battle for the enviable NMSQ winner title and prize for their schools.



5-time winners, Prempeh College, secured their place with 43 points against Abetifi SHS and Mfantsipim school who scored 40 and 38 points respectively at the end of the round at the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology (KNUST).

PRESEC also beat St James Seminary and Kumasi High with 51 points as against their 35 and 8 points respectively.



Adisadel College (ADISCO), relatively the youngest winner in the game, beat their contenders; St Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware with 33 points to secure a spot in the finals.



These three will battle it out on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology for the prestigious title.



Records of 3 competing schools:



The showdown will see Prempeh College fighting for their 6th title, whilst Reigning champions; PRESEC battle it out for their 7th. Adisco will also be looking to snatch their second title in the quiz.

Vice the full Statement from the SDA below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:









IB/DO