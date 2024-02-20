SDA welcomes EC’s decision to consider changing election date

File photo

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Ghana has welcomed the decision by the Electoral Commission to consider changing the national election date from December 7 to a working day in November starting from 2028.

The Church had advocated a change of date aimed at addressing the conflict between the December 7, 2024, national elections and the Adventist day of worship.



The Church's proposal sought to change the election day to a Tuesday in November allowing all Ghanaians, regardless of religious affiliation, to participate fully in the democratic process without compromising their religious observances.



While the change will not be implemented in the 2024 elections, the Church in a statement said it appreciates the Electoral Commission's willingness to accommodate this significant adjustment in the future.

This development according to SDA is a testament to the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect that characterises Ghana's democratic landscape.



SDA has also extended its heartfelt gratitude to all who supported their cause and to the media for their crucial role in amplifying their voice and ensuring that the concerns of Adventist voters were heard and considered.



“As we look forward to the implementation of this change in 2028, the Seventh-day Adventist Church remains committed to supporting and engaging in constructive dialogue with all stakeholders to promote a more inclusive and participatory democracy in Ghana,” the statement added.