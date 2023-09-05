SHS 1 students to reopen September 25

SHS students | File photo

The reopening date for form One students in Senior High Schools has been postponed.



This comes on the back of the release of a new academic calendar for Senior High and Basic Schools by the Ghana Education Service (GES).



Students were initially expected back in school on Monday, 18 September 2023.

However, in a statement issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES), signed by its Acting Director of Schools and Instruction Division, Prince Agyemang-Duah, the date has been rescheduled to Monday,25 September, 2023.



“By this letter, Regional Directors of Education are requested to communicate this information to all Head of Senior High and Senior High Technical Schools to inform parents/guardians and students to take note of the new date and prepare accordingly.”