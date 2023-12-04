SHS 1 students to report to school today, education minister summoned in parliament

File photo

First-year senior high school students nationwide are to commence classes today, despite widespread calls for a reconsideration of the reopening date.

Despite appeals from parents and stakeholders urging an extension, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has maintained its stance on the December 4th resumption.



Amid the dissent, parliament has intervened, urging the minister of education to contemplate pushing the reopening date to the first week of January instead of the initially scheduled December 4th.



The Parliamentary Service released a statement expressing concern over the short notice, stating, "Due to the short notice with its attendant inconvenience to students, parents, teaching, and non-teaching staff, the House proposes for the consideration of the Hon. Minister of Education the first week of January 2024 as a more convenient and appropriate time for parents, students, and teachers to adequately prepare for academic work."



Despite Parliament's plea, the GES remains firm in its decision. In a counter statement, the GES emphasised, "It is the expectation of management that schools begin registration and orientation of students on December 4, 2023."



Notably, out of a total of 598,839 candidates, 585,797 have been successfully placed in various Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVET) across the country through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, is expected to appear before Parliament today, Monday, December 4, over the date for the reopening of schools.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB



You can also watch today's GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here



