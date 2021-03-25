SHS 2 student defiles 18-month-old twin girls

Patrick Nyarkoh has admitted the act and therefore pleaded for forgiveness

A 19-year-old SHS 2 student, Patrick Nyarkoh, has been arrested by the Assin Fosu Police Command for defiling 18 month-old twin-girls at Assin Nsuta in the Assin South District of the Central region.

EIB News' Yaw Boagyan narrated that the mother of the victims, after several hours of searching for his daughters found the twins lying prostate and unconscious in the room of the suspect who is a co-tenant.



The mother suspected the twins were in the room of Nyarkoh because before leaving the house, the suspect, was the only one at home.



After her efforts to find the twins proved futile, she forcefully broke into the room of the suspect and found the girls naked with Nyarkoh also lying on the bed.



The mother of the victims reported the incident to her husband Francis Nkum Junior.

The twins were immediately rushed to the Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu and the doctors confirmed the girls had been defiled. Fluids suspected to be sperms were found on the little girls. An official complaint was subsequently made to the police.



DSP Daniel Darkoh, the Crime Officer of Assin Fosu Fosu police command confirmed the incident to EIB’s Yaw Boagyan.



Meanwhile, the suspect, during interrogation admitted the act and said he was under the influence of an unknown evil spirit. He, however, pleaded for forgiveness.