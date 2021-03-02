SHS Reopening: Parents aren't permitted to visit their children - GES

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwesi Opoku Amankwa says parents are not allowed to visit their children in their schools.

Prof. Kwesi Opoku Amankwa urged the parents to give all necessary items their children need for school to them before going to campus because once they enter their various schools, there is no way they can reach out to their children in person.



Senior High Schools will reopen on Wednesday, March 10.



Form 1 single track, Form 2 gold and Form 3 single track students are the ones resuming on Wednesday.

In an interview on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Prof. Opoku Amankwa said; ''The directive is that they can't visit their children. The parents are allowed to send the children to school but after that, they are not permitted to visit them.''



He also advised parents to ensure their children follow the COVID-19 protocols both in and out of the school premises.



