General News

SHS final year students to go home on September 4th after WASSCE

GES Director– General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

The Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said final year students of Senior High Schools (SHS) can go home on Friday, September 4th after completing their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

They said the students, who reported to school on June 22nd, had gone through their programmes successfully and were due to complete their examinations and return home.



This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director– General, GES and Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director -General, GHS.



The statement said students from schools that had recorded a positive case but had no new positive case within the last two weeks could vacate and go home.

It said schools that recorded positive cases within the last two weeks however, would have their vacation delayed for assessment and observation, and that parents of such students would be notified.



The statement urged the students to continue to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols at home and serve as role models for their peers.



It commended the Management and Staff of GES and GHS for the commitment, dedication and sacrifices in the interest of the students.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.