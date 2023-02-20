3
SHS graduate stoned to death at galamsey site near Denkyira Obuasi

Evans Wireko.png Senior High School graduate, Evans Wireko

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: kasapafmomline.com

A twenty-two (22) year Senior High School graduate, Evans Wireko has been stoned to death at a galamsey site by some persons at Fobinso near Denkyira Obuasi now New Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

One other is in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Dunkwa Ayamfuri Government Hospital.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased who lived in Denkyira Ayanfuri together with his friend went to a mining site at Fobinso for illegal mining.

It was when the two were busily working at the site that they were attacked with stones and sticks resulting in the death of one. The other managed to escape.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Dunkwa On-Offin government hospital while the police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

