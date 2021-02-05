SHS placement: Beware of fake news portals, rely on official GES platforms

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has advised the general public to seek information concerning the Service via its official social media and web platforms online.

A statement issued and signed by the Head of the GES's Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo on 4 February 2021, while announcing the Service’s preparations towards the release of Senior High School Placement for the 2020/21 academic year, indicated: “Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to announce that preparations are ongoing for the release of Senior High School Placement for the 2020/21 academic year.



“Management also advises the general public to beware of fake news portals and rather follow GES official social media handles on Facebook (ges.gov.gh), Twitter (@gheduservice), Instagram (@gheduservice) and the website (ges.gov.gh) for credible information”.

The GES further assured parents, guardians, candidates and the general public of his commitment to “ensuring a smooth, merit-based SHS placement process under established guidelines”.