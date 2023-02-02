SHS placement fraud: Parliament summons education minister

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ranking Member of the Education Select Committee of Parliament has disclosed that the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been summoned to appear before the legislative body over the fraud detected in the computer placement system.

According to Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, the sector minister is expected to appear before the committee on Thursday, February 2, 2023, to give some answers to the trending story of Senior High School (SHS) placement for sale.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Akatsi North Constituency in the Volta Region gave this hint in an interview in Accra.



He said the committee has written to the Clerk of Parliament to get in touch with the sector minister for him to appear before the committee to offer some answers for the fraud that has characterized the placement of students into SHS.

He said the committee needs some answers from the sector minister in the wake of the acts of corruption that have riddled the activities of the Computerized School Selection and Placement System – (CSSPS).



Investigations by The Fourth Estate (Media), however, revealed that the GNAT Hall had been turned into a market where placements into top senior high schools could be bought like commodities.



Top officials linked to the placement executed their trade through a network of intermediaries, mostly security guards and cleaners at the GNAT Hall.