SHS reopening: Speaker directs Education Minister Adutwum to appear before parliament

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been directed to appear before parliament by 12:30 pm, facing potential referral to the Privileges Committee if he fails to comply.

This summons stems from the ministry's defiance of parliament's directive to reconsider the reopening date for first-year senior high school students nationwide.



Despite an earlier parliamentary directive instructing the minister to postpone the school reopening for these students, Dr. Adutwum has stood firm on the decision, prompting parliamentary action.



The education minister promptly entered the chamber following the Speaker's announcement.



During his appearance, he is expected to provide clarification regarding the ministry's decision to proceed with the established directive, shedding light on the reasoning behind the contentious move.



This clash comes amidst the backdrop of the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), which saw 598,839 candidates processed, resulting in 585,797 individuals being placed in various Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVET) across the country.

NAY/AE