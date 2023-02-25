6
SHS seniors captured in viral video mercilessly lashing junior with belt

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some seniors of the Akwatia Technical Institute in the Eastern Region of Ghana have been captured mercilessly beating a junior with a belt.

In the video which has gone viral, the junior who was receiving the punishment was captured kneeling down while his seniors lashed him with a belt.

Also, the video captured another senior student cheering his colleague who was physically abusing the young student.

The video which has gone viral on social media, especially on the Facebook app was seen under the post of a Facebook user named Goshers and it was captioned as “And he is bold enough to put it camera, Ghana Education Service, please investigate this”.

A lot of social media users have called on the school authority and the Ghana Education Service to ensure the “bullies” are brought to book.

“Are there no teachers in the school? Treating a mate like this? Lord have mercy what has he done to be treated like this they must be reported to the authorities.”, a concerned user lamented under the post.

Another netizen also replied, “Where are human rights activists? If it were a teacher punishing students, we will call for his dismissal…What of these students?

GhanaWeb cannot confirm whether this is a recent video or if these students are still in school.

Watch the video sighted by GhanaWeb below:



ED/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
