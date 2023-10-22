SHS student allegedly poisons his baby at Assin Praso

File photo

Police at Assin Praso in the Assin North District of the Central Region have mounted a search for a teen father who has allegedly poisoned his ten-day-old baby with weedicide.

The suspect, Godfred Nelson, 19, an SHS 3 student, and a native of Assin Praso after impregnating his 16-year-old girlfriend at Adanse Praso asked her to abort the pregnancy since he was not ready to father a child.



He failed to get the lady to abort the pregnancy after countless attempts as the lady kept the pregnancy and delivered.



The frustrated suspect left with no option decided to kill the baby with weedicide.



According to the grandfather of the victim, Kwaku Arkoh, the mother of the child, Esther Baah, met her baby crying uncontrollably when she returned from the bathhouse.



Confused about what could be wrong with the baby, she decided to breastfeed her but discovered liquid stains on the child’s clothes and a foamy substance on the baby’s lips.



The baby was rushed to the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital for medical attention where it was noticed the baby had been poisoned.

The suspect then went into hiding after committing the heinous crime.



Esther Baah, the teen mother, is alleged to have admitted that she and her boyfriend intended to kill the child so they could continue their schooling.



According to her, she changed her mind as a result of the pains she had during birth but was unaware that her lover had not given up his plan to kill the child.



The baby is currently receiving treatment at the emergency unit of the Presbyterian Hospitals in Assin Praso, while the suspect father remains on the run.



The matter has been reported to the Police who have mounted a manhunt for the suspect.