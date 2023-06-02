78
SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend at Akyem-Nsutem

Abigail Asare The late Abigail Asare

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region

An 18-year-old student of the New Nsutam Senior High Technical School in the Abuakwa-North District of the Eastern Region has met her untimely death after being allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

GhanaWeb gathered that Abigail Asare, a form two student of the school and resident of Accra on the morning of Friday, June 2, 2023, around 9am, visited her boyfriend, Emeka, said to be a Togolese soon after leaving school for the mid-term holidays which began on Friday.

Not long after, Emeka is said to have left the shop without his girlfriend.

Minutes later, a customer who came to the shop for a haircut, saw the lifeless body of the victim on the floor soaked in blood from knife wounds.

Alarmed by the spectacle, the eyewitness quickly informed the Akyem-Nsutem police who also informed the Kyebi police with men from the Kyebi Divisional Police Command responding immediately to the scene.

The police conveyed the lifeless body of the student which has been deposited at the Kyebi Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy as investigations into the incident continue.

The suspect has since fled the community as a follow-up search to his home met his absence.

It’s unclear what happened between the two inside the shop which led to the suspect stabbing the young woman.

School authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

