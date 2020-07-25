Crime & Punishment

SHS student attempts suicide after theft allegations

Screams from his colleague got the attention of authorities and some students

A second-year student of the Ejisu Secondary Technical Senior High School tried killing himself by drinking liquid soap after he and another colleague were accused of stealing by the Assistant Headmaster of the school.

According to a report by Myjoyonline.com, the student was locked up together with the colleague overnight in the Assistant Headmaster’s office after allegations that they had stolen the school’s electric stabilizer on Tuesday July 21, 2020.



School authorities claimed they had allegedly been caught by a taxi driver trying to climb over the school wall with the machine and were brought to the school afterwards.



The Assistant Headmaster who spoke to Luv FM revealed that the students were not forthcoming with their ‘confession’ and hence he directed that they strip, leaving only their underwear while he locked them up till the next day; Wednesday.



“They were not telling me the truth. It was late in the night and school management was not around. Headmistress too wasn’t around so I did not want to take any decision outside them so I decided to keep them in my office so that the following morning (Wednesday), when the head and other members come, we sit on it and trash the issue,” Kofi Appiah, the Assistant Head said.

Adding, “They were wearing some white shorts and I said they should take them off. But they were wearing their boxer shorts.”



The attention of authorities and some students was drawn to the attempted suicide by screams from the other student in the office. The student was found foaming from the mouth.



“They called me this morning and said that he had drank some of the liquid soap. So quickly we came and he was there on the ground. We then took him to the hospital,” the assistant headmaster stated.



The victim was consequently hospitalised for treatment at the Ejisu Government Hospital. School authorities also reported the incident to the police.

