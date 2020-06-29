General News

SHS students who breached coronavirus protocols won’t be reinstated – Education Director

The Sekondi-Takoradi Education Directorate in the Western Region says some 56 students of the Adiembra Senior High School who were sacked for breaching COVID-19 protocols will not be reinstated.

The students, all male, claimed they left the school campus Friday and Saturday without permission to fetch water but the school authorities claimed the behaviour of the students put their mates, teachers and non-teaching staff at risk of the pandemic.



The students justified their action saying the school had no water.



However, Metro Director of Education, Elizabeth Akuoko, in confirming the sacking of the students on Onua TV Monday denied claims that the school had no water.

“They [school] have four boreholes in the school. They don’t need to go outside to fetch water,” she told Eric Yaw Adjei during Covid-19 Nkomo hosted by Bright Kwasi Asempa and Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom.



Mrs Akuoko dismissed the students’ claim that they broke bounds to fetch water, indicating that “Someone going to fetch water must have buckets but they [the students] had no buckets so it is not true they were going to fetch water”



She said she has since the incident met with the headmaster of the school on the matter and they have resolved not to allow the students back to campus to continue their 11-week academic work.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.