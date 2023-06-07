SHS two student drowns in Eguafo area

File photo

A second-year student from Eguafo Abrem Senior High School has drowned.

The student’s name is Eric Kwabena Arhin.



According to the reports, the student and his friends had gone swimming when the unfortunate incident occurred.



Agya Timothy, who reported the story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, said the form two students were among those who stayed on campus despite the vacation holidays.



They were among the students who were preparing to take over from the Regimental Band of the School from the form three students.



Also on campus were students practising for the National Science Maths Quiz.

The parents of the students he reported had been informed that their children would remain on campus.



Unfortunately, Kwabena Arhin had gone swimming with his friends when he was heard screaming.



However, he reported that he could not be rescued.



His body was discovered around 4 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, after traditional rites has-been performed.



The body has already been placed at the Cape Coast Government Hospital.