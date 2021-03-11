SHSs assured of adequate food supply

Free SHS logo

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has allayed fears of food shortage in various senior high schools across the country.

The company has given firm assurance of swift food supplies to mitigate the deficit.



Some teacher unions had given the government a five-day ultimatum to supply foods to various senior high schools or they may be forced to close down all schools over food shortage.



The three teacher unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT-GH).



They had threatened on Wednesday, March 10 to close down schools by Monday, March 15 if the food supplies to various senior high schools are not streamlined.



But Corporate Affairs Manager of NAFCO Emmanuel J K Arthur whiles speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma acknowledged shortage of some food commodities such as rice and maize, adding that “the major issue that has affected the food supplies is the disparity in pricing our food. Our suppliers have not been consistent with the pricing so reaching a consensus on the food prices is the only hurdle left to cross”.

He further assured that meetings are underway with various food suppliers to ensure that students are fed squarely for effective teaching and learning.



Meanwhile, Greater Accra Region Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Peter Boateng has reiterated the need to close down schools if the prevailing food shortage is not arrested by swift government interventions.



“We hope that the Buffer Stock [Company] will keep to their word because by next week we will release all the students for them to go home because we can’t starve them.”



Mr. Boateng further explained that foods such as cereals, which are highly demanding in various schools, have not been forthcoming, proceeds from government to schools are also choked, making life on campus very worrying.