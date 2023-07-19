SHSs run out of uniforms for new students as govt owes suppliers since 2020 - Stephen Oware

Stephen Oware, National President of Institutional Suppliers Association of Ghana

The Institutional Suppliers Association of Ghana has said new students in public senior high schools do not have uniforms to wear and are, thus, making do with their checkered uniforms as a result of a shortage in supply due to the delay by the government in paying arrears owed the suppliers since 2020.

The national president of the suppliers, Mr. Stephen Oware, told Odehyeeba Essuman on Accra100.5 FM's morning show Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, 19 July 2023, that the group is frustrated by the failure of the government to clear the arrears.



Prior to the implementation of the Free SHS policy in 2017, suppliers used to deal directly with school heads for the prescribed uniforms, with parents responsible for the payments.



Since the introduction of the Free SHS policy, the Ghana Education Service (GES), under the Ministry of Education, assumed responsibility for paying for uniforms, as part of the government's support to students.



However, the association is now calling for a review of the programme to address the challenges and improve on its effectiveness.

Mr Oware disclosed that the association, comprising 250 members, who supply around 750 schools, has communicated its concerns to various stakeholders, including the Free SHS coordinator, the Director-General of Ghana Education Service, and the Minister of Education.



Unfortunately, they were informed, he said, that the cost per unit of a uniform cannot be reviewed this year.



As a result, the association has issued a fourteen-day ultimatum to the government to address their concerns and settle outstanding payments.



If their grievances are not addressed within the specified period, the association says it will take the necessary action to resolve the issue.