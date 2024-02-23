SIC Life employees protest 18% salary increment for only managerial staff

Staff of State Insurance Company (SIC) Life Ltd

The staff of State Insurance Company (SIC) Life Ltd have registered their dissatisfaction with the recent 18% salary increment exclusively granted to the managerial staff of the insurance company.

According to them, the decision was made without their consultation and ahead of the scheduled negotiations for the 2024-2025 salary review.



On Friday, February 23, 2024, at their office premises, a protest took place, where the Union Chairman, Frederick Asare, disclosed their displeasure with the current development.



He said, “This action goes against established labour practices and constitutes a misuse of confidential information for personal gain by management. They have disregarded the contributions of all staff members, from cleaners to chief officers, who have equally contributed to the company's success.”



He further stated that “Various employee groups have voiced their dissatisfaction with this decision to management, yet there has been no acknowledgement or response from management to address these concerns.



"The lack of communication with us is a sign of disrespect towards the staff who have played a crucial role in the growth of SIC Life.”



According to an audio clip available to GhanaWeb, to express their discontent, the employees have agreed to wear red armbands and headgears starting Friday, February 23, 2024.

They have urged their management to reconsider and extend the salary increase to all staff members before further negotiations take place.



Adding to it, the President of the Senior Staff Association (SSA), Frederick Asare, said;



"The disparity in salary increments is seen as a form of discrimination against certain staff members and is deemed unacceptable. We as employees stand united in our demand for equitable treatment and fair compensation, and we are prepared for further industrial action if fair treatment is not achieved.”



In conclusion, they called on management members to adhere to their requests to prevent further actions.



