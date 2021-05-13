SIGA congratulates MD of SHC as Best CEO for 2021

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, Director-General, SIGA

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), has congratulated Mr Kwabena Ampofo-Appiah, Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited (SHC), for being adjudged the Best CEO-2021 by the Trades Union Congress(TUC).

Mr Asamoah-Boateng, in a press release, lauded the Managing Director for his visionary leadership, diligence, and drive in revamping the SHC.



He said he had not only revamped the SHC but had significantly reduced the housing deficit in the country and had brought it back to profitability.

“With SIGA’s mandate of promoting the efficient and profitable operations of state-owned enterprises, within the framework of Government policy, Mr Ampofo-Appiah’s exemplary leadership will go a long way to positively impact the Authority’s efforts at redefining corporate governance in the public sector,” he said.