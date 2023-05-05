SIM card re-registration challenges: I’m still willing to offer advice – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram Sam Nartey George has reiterated his willingness to offer advice on how the challenges bedeviling the current SIM re-registration process can be addressed.

The Ningo Prampram MP’s comments follow reports that the Ghana cards of some SIM card subscribers have been linked to the SIM cards of others.



To resolve this, the National Communications Authority (NCA), in partnership with the telcos, has created a system to enable SIM card subscribers to confirm the number of SIM cards linked to their Ghana Cards.



This began on Monday, 1 May 2023.



The NCA had announced that “there will be no need for subscribers to physically go to the telco to verify same when the shortcode is operational, by the end of April 2023, after the testing has been completed and approved.”



A shortcode has therefore been created for SIM card subscribers to verify the number of SIM cards linked to their Ghana Card.

In a tweet reacting to people having the SIM cards of others linked to their Ghana Card, the Ningo Prampram MP said: “I made these comments almost 8 months ago.”



He continued: “I guess time has vindicated me. People should just learn a bit of humility when they are technically challenged.”



“I remain ready to offer advice if only those in charge are willing to take it,” the Ningo Prampram MP added.



