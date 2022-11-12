0
SIM cards not fully registered to be deactivated Nov 30

57043328 Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

SIM cards that have been linked to Ghana Cards but not undergone the second phase of registration will be blocked from accessing data services on November 20 and completely deactivated on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, announced this in a statement issued on Friday, November 11.

She said an announcement will be made on measures to accommodate persons who do not have Ghana Cards to register their SIM cards.

This is expected to take place after ongoing consultations have been completed, she noted.

Currently, a total of 30,011,082 SIM cards have been linked to Ghana Cards, thereby completing the first phase of the registration process.

