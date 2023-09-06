SNV GrEEn Project organises employers’ engagement workshop in Kumasi

Participants of the workshop

The SNV Netherlands Development Organisation under its European Union in Ghana-funded, GrEEn Project, has organised an employers’ engagement workshop in the Ashanti Region ahead of its 2023 GrEEn Regional Job Fair.

The one-day workshop according to officials of SNV was to support job creation and the growth of local businesses in Ghana.



Held on Friday, September 1, 2023, the workshop brought together many seasoned business owners who pledged to offer job openings and training to prospective job seekers who will participate in the SNV’s 2023 Green Regional Job Fair.



A Skills Development Advisor for the SNV GrEEn Project, Gifty Afi Cudjoe in an interview with OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng at the sidelines of the event said the workshop was to understand what the employers are looking for from their employees.



She explained that the meeting would provide information on how to train the youth seeking job opportunities for them to land the right job during the job fair.



2023 Regional GrEEn Job Fair

Gifty Afi Cudjoe again noted that the employers' engagement workshop aims at finalising the list of companies and employers that will be participating in SNV Ghana’s annual GrEEn Regional Job Fair scheduled to occur on September 26, 2023, at the Prempeh Assembly Hall, Kumasi, and October 3, 2023, at the Takoradi Mall.



She added that the workshop also presents an opportunity to consolidate the job openings submitted by employers as well as identify and agree on roadmaps with employers to facilitate their active participation in the job fair.



"At the workshop, the specific skills needed of the employers were properly documented to aid further engagement with service recipients and job seekers before the job fair".



"Aside from the Employers Engagement Workshop, SNV, Association of Ghana Industries, and Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations will be organising a CV Review Workshop on 6th – 7th September at the Kumasi Labour Department in the Ashanti Region and 21st – 22nd September 2023 at the Takoradi Labour Department to provide career tips, fine-tune the CVs of job seekers and prepare them to meet employers at the annual GrEEn Regional Job Fair", she added.



For his part, the chairperson for the Association of Ghana Industries, AGI for Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, and Ashanti Regions, Kwasi Nyamekye commended SNV for their support to businesses in the circular economy.

He noted that previous job fairs organised by the SNV provided a competent and quality workforce for some of their members, something they are looking forward to again in the pending job fair.



He pledged AGI's support to SNV’s good initiatives adding that members of AGI will continue to partner with SNV to ensure their programs reach more recipients.



About SNV



SNV is a mission-driven global development partner working in more than 20 countries across Africa and Asia. Building on 60 years of experience and grounded in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, we work on the core themes of gender equality and social inclusion, climate adaptation and mitigation, and strong institutions and effective governance.



Together with our team of over 1,600 people, our mission is to strengthen capacities and catalyse partnerships that transform the agri-food, energy, and water systems, which enable sustainable and more equitable lives for all.

SNV has been working in Ghana since 1992.



About GrEEn Project



The Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project is a four-year action from the European Union, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation, and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).



The project aims at creating greater economic and employment opportunities for youth, women, and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable, green businesses and providing employable skills training to youth job seekers in two selected regions in Ghana: Ashanti and Western in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.



GrEEn is implemented under the European Union Emergency Trust Fund (EUTF) for Africa with a total contribution of EUR 20,600,000.

