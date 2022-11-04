SNV organizes third edition of its annual GrEEn Investment Fora in Kumasi

Project Manager for SNV GrEEn Project, Ghana, Mr. Laouali Sadda

The SNV Netherlands Development Organisation under the GrEEN project has organized the third edition of its annual GrEEn Investment Fora in the Ashanti Region.

The event which was under the theme "Pathways to Promoting Investment Opportunities in the green and circular economy" brought together green businesses in the Ashanti Region, investors across the globe, as well as key business stakeholders to promote sustainable development and growth of green SMEs.



The 3-day Virtual GrEEn Investment Forum began on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and ended on Thursday, November 3, 2022.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim at the sidelines of the event, the Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Investment Promotions Center GIPC Mr. Yofi Grant urged the youth not to be despaired by the current rate of unemployment but rather be creative in their thinking so that they can create jobs for themselves



He called on the youth to take advantage of the circular business and the SNV GrEEn Project to create major opportunities for themselves.



"Ghana having a very youthful population, harnessing the entrepreneurial potential of the youth will be key in accelerating economic growth".

He emphasized that Ghana’s smart, educated youth were a rich dividend that continues to be the engine of innovation and growth for the country and called on authorities in the country to pay particular attention to the youth and create a conducive environment for them in the green economy.



For his part, the Project Manager for SNV GrEEn Project, Ghana, Mr. Laouali Sadda said SNV Ghana has a strong track record of supporting the success of small and medium-scale businesses and young and innovative entrepreneurs who are in the green economy.



He urged young entrepreneurs to be creative in order to solve the many challenges confronting society in recent years.



"The world requires a new leadership paradigm to drive societies and institutions towards a more sustainable and inclusive future"



"In these turbulent times with unprecedented changes, businesses must transform their organizations to stay relevant and competitive, empowering people and increasing collaboration. The most successful business leaders are the ones focusing on a strong valuable cause that their teams and stakeholders can trustfully embrace". He said

About GrEEn Project



Speaking to journalists, a Senior Incubation and Acceleration Advisor for the SNV GrEEn Project, Genevieve Parker-Twum, said, GrEEn, short for Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana, is a European Union-funded project co-implemented by SNV in Ghana and the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) which aims to improve employment and job creation in the green and circular economy in Ghana's Ashanti and Western regions.



She added that One of the main objectives of the GrEEn Project is to support access to finance for green SMEs as part of its incubation and acceleration programmes.



Touching on the forum, Genevieve said, the GrEEn Investment Forum sought to trigger conversations with stakeholders to identify and address the issues that confront SMEs on the one hand and financial service providers on the other hand.