SOGASCO 94-year group renovates school clinic, guest house

The renovation was completed at a cost of GHC200,000.00

The Sogakofe Secondary School (SOGASCO) 1994 year group has finally completed and handed over an international standard sick bay to the school authorities.

SOSA94 completed the renovation works of the dilapidated sick bay at a cost of over GHC200,000.00 after an appeal was vigorously launched to its members as well as corporate organizations both in Ghana and the Diaspora.



According to the president of the SOGASCO 94-year group, Dr. Godfred Amewu, bringing the multi-purpose sick bay to life would go a long way to support and improve the school's capacity to respond to student health issues and provide a decent place for guests.



"We are grateful to everyone that finally the sick bay is ready for use, and additionally, we have fully furnished the facility and provided medical items and consumables, including storage equipment, protectives, medicines and other essential medical gadgets.



We now have an international standard, Sick Bay, where we can manage minor medical conditions".



He reiterated that the facility is not only intended for student use but also should serve as the first point of call for both teaching and non-teaching staff working on campus and their families that live on campus with them.



He explained that "as a group, we believe in supporting projects targeted at improving the lives of the student population. It is a known fact that the government alone cannot afford to provide for every need of the school given the current economic conditions we find ourselves in. Hence, the need to embark on this reconstruction for our Alma Mater,".

He said for this edifice to be completed, it took the foresight, belief, and hard work of members of the 1994 Year Group and certain individuals and institutions to see this come to light.







He took the opportunity to express much appreciation to the then Project Chair – Daniel Ahiakpa and the Project Coordinator, as well as the funding Committee members and Executives, who got this project started.



"Let me also acknowledge the current SOSA 94 members in the diaspora (USA), the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Magil Enterprise, Keda Ceramics, among others, for their invaluable contributions towards the success of this edifice. We are also grateful to the school's management team, headed by Mr. Newman Dziedzoave, and the staff for their support and commitment," he said.



