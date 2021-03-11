SONA 2021: Some MPs were screaming, hooting like kids – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has called on the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party to unite and strive for victory in 2024.

Speaking on Net2 TV on Wednesday, March 10, Kennedy Agyapong said only a united front will propel the party to victory in the next elections.



He charged the party and its members to learn valuable lessons from the 2020 elections and be guided by those lessons.



He observed that while President Akufo-Addo impressed in the elections, the same cannot be said for the members of parliament.



This, he asserts, is due to the division that rocked the party’s constituencies in the lead up to the election.



Kennedy Agyapong in trying to explain the importance of parliament to the government jabbed members of the minority for their conduct during President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.

He said that the behaviour of the MPs which he compares to children is because of the composition of the 8th Parliament.



“Whatever we are going through now, I believe is going to be a lesson we won’t overlook. If we don’t overlook it, we will win the 2024 election. If we overlook it, we are doomed.



“During the campaign, a lot of people said they will vote skirt and blouse and it happened. They didn’t know the importance of MPs but if you look at what is going with parliamentarians behaving like children, screaming, hooting and all those things it’s because we have even numbers for both sides.”



“Let’s come together and unite. If you look at the performance of the government, it was fantastic but we gave away the elections. If you look at all that is going on and the frustrations, we should come together," he said.