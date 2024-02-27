SONA 2024: Government secures alternative funding for La General Hospital

The La General Hospital

The government of Ghana has successfully secured an alternative source of funding for the reconstruction of the La General Hospital project.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement during his State of the Nations Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



He said the hospital project, which has been the subject of eager anticipation and widespread public interest will undergo a remarkable transformation.



With the newfound funding secured, the hospital is set to be reconstructed and equipped as a fully functional modern healthcare facility, complete with the latest diagnostic and treatment equipment.

The President said the development underlines the government's unwavering commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services across the nation.



Coupled with the government's priority health infrastructure project, which will see the construction and redevelopment of several hospitals under its Agenda 111 projects, he said healthcare delivery in the country will get a major facelift.



KOD